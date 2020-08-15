Derry City draw away to Shelbourne

Derry City were denied all three points at Tolka Park on Saturday evening as they played out a 1-1 draw with Shelbourne.

On 32 minutes the Candystripes took the lead when Ibrahim Meite scored from the penalty spot after he was fouled in the box.

Declan Devine's side looked like they were going to pick up back to back away wins in the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division for the first time season but Ryan Brennan popped up with a 74 minute header to ensure a share of the spoils.

Next up for Derry is a home game with Cork City on Friday evening.