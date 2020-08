S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division Bohemians have beat Finn Harps 1-nil in Ballybofey on Saturday afternoon.

Danny Grant's goal for Keith Long's side in the 24th minute keeps their 100% record intact since the league's resumption.

There's now just 3 points between Bohs and their Dublin rivals Shamrock Rovers at the top of the table.

Bohs defender Dan Casey spoke with Highland's Diarmaid Doherty after the game...