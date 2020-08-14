People in Donegal asked to re-double efforts in fight against Covid-19

People in Donegal are being asked to re-double their efforts in the fight against Covid-19.

In a joint statement released by Donegal County Council, the HSE and Gardai, they say while we have come a long way, the need now shifts to avoid any sense of complacency or irresponsibility with the potential of a second wave of infection in the North West.

As the battle against Covid-19 continues, Donegal County Council, Gardai and the HSE are appealing to people to follow public health advice, implement the well-known safety measures, take personal responsibility and help keep everyone safe.

The three agencies say while most businesses have made investments and sacrifices to meet public health requirements, it is disappointing that some have not taken and have put their employees and customers at risk.

They say in some cases this has led to Covid outbreaks, putting people in danger directly and putting the wider economy at risk of a regional lockdown.

In relation to house parties, the three groups say there has been an increase and in specific cases has led to significant Covid-19 out-breaks in the North West which also poses the risk of a further lockdown.

Enforcement bodies continue to visit premises and locations and will take appropriate actions up to and including prosecution if warranted.