Over 25 Donegal projects planned for Heritage Week

National Heritage Week gets underway tomorrow, with Donegal people being urged to explore what's on their own doorsteps.

The OPW says as what's become a summer of indigenous exploration comes to a close, this year's theme is ‘Heritage and Education: Learning from our Heritage.’

Unlike previous years, the bulk of events are taking place online this year, with a focus on projects, over 25 of which are taking place at various locations in Donegal.

Joseph Gallagher is Donegal County Council's Heritage Officer - He's urging people to visit the Donegal section of the heritage.ie website to see what's happening.............

More details about Donegal projects available HERE