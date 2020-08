A Donegal councillor is seeking to have cars, bikes, quads and other vehicles banned from beaches in Donegal.

Cllr Michael Mc Clafferty raised the issue at a recent council meeting, and was told changes to the council's by-laws can be considered in the context of a review.

He expects a review to start later this year, and is hopeful of backing from colleagues.

Cllr Mc Clafferty says this is very much a Health and Safety issue..............