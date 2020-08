A 34 year old man has been arrested after €27,000 worth of drugs and over €15,000 in cash was seized from a property in Donegal.

A search was carried out on Wednesday at a property in Brinalack by members from Milford and Bunbeg Garda stations.

Suspected Cannabis and Cocaine with a combined value of €27,000 and €15,380 of cash was subsequently seized by Gardai.

The 34 year-old has since been released and a file is being prepared for the DPP.