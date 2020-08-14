Humphreys announces new grant for sole traders

Sole traders left out of work by Covid-19 can now apply for a grant of up to a thousand euro to help with business costs.

12 million euro has been set aside for the Enterprise Support Grant, aimed at tradespeople, taxi drivers and others who can't get the Restart grant.

To qualify, a business owner must have come off the Pandemic Unemployment Payment after May 17th -- when the national lockdown was first eased.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys says the application process is straightforward.......

Further Information

Anyone wishing to apply for the grant can download the application form on www.welfare.ie and, when completed should be sent to their local Intreo Centre.

The Enterprise Support Grant will be available to tax and PRSI compliant self-employed individuals who:

Have been in receipt of the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment or a Jobseekers payment and have closed their claim on or after 18 th May 2020 ;

; Have been operating a business prior to March 2020;

Have reopened their business which was closed due to Covid;

Are not liable for commercial rates; and

Employ fewer than 10 people & have an annual turnover of less than €1 million;

Funding may be sought for a range of costs incurred in reopening a business including: