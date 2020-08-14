Foyle MLA seeks meeting urgent meeting with Debenhams administrators

A Foyle MLA says there are serious concerns for the future of Debenhams in Northern Ireland, after more than 70 redundancies were announced this week, 22 of them at the Foyleside Shopping Centre in Derry.

The company is currently in administration, and Karen Mullan is seeking an urgent meeting with the administrators to discuss their future plans.

They have said there are no plans to close any more stores, but Karen Mullan says in light of the sudden closure of all stores in the Republic last April, she's not satisfied with the assurances given..........