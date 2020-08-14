Dr McCauley says he understands logic behind school bus decision

The Labour Party says it's worrying there will be no social-distancing on school buses.

Public transport is operating at 50 per cent capacity, but school buses will carry the same number of students as normal when school returns.

The Department of Education says children will have to sit in pre-assigned seats, next to the same child and those aged 13 and over will have to wear face masks.

Donegal Coroner Dr Denis McCauley, who is Chair of the Irish Medical Organisation, says he can understand the logic: