Donegal has had more than 496 confirmed Covid-19 cases

92 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland last night but there were no new deaths associated with the virus. At least one of the new cases was in Donegal - the latest confirmed total for the county, which doesn't include yesterday, showed 496 confirmed cases here.

Nationally, 72 percent of yesterday's new cases were detected in people under the age of 45, 48 are women and 43 are men.

The National Public Health Emergency Team also says 43 of the cases reported are associated with a known outbreak of the virus or are a close contact of a confirmed case.

12 are associated with community transmission

Dublin and Kildare had the highest number of newly reported cases at 24 each.

Meanwhile as we approach week 2 of the local lockdown in three midland counties, the figures show that out of 904 cases over the last 14 days to midnight Weds, Kildare had 325, Offaly 136 and Laois had 63.