Detectives investigating sectarian attack in Derry

Detectives in Derry are investigating what they believe to be a sectarian attack on a man in the Tullyally Road area of the city on Sunday last.

Its reported that sometime between midnight and 1am, a man in his 30s was walking on the Ardmore Road area when he was assaulted by a group of men.

The man is believed to have been kicked in the face, chest and body as he lay on the ground.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Detective Inspector Burns says while enquiries are continuing, at this stage, police are treating the incident as a sectarian motivated hate crime.

Police are appealing to anyone with any information to come forward.