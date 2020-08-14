Derry Mayor seeks meeting with Eason management

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Brian Tierney has urged the management of book chain Eason to meet with him to discuss serious concerns raised by staff since the closure of the Derry store in Foyleside was confirmed last month.

Eason's branches in Letterkenny rebranded as 'Bookmark' some months ago, but Cllr Tierney does not believe a similar rebranding will happen in Derry.

Speaking after a meeting with staff members and trade union representatives in the Guildhall, He says the workers have not been treated fairly............