67 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the Republic of Ireland today.

18 are in Dublin, 17 in Kildare, 9 in Clare, 5 in Limerick, and the rest of the 18 cases are in Carlow, Cork, Donegal, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Tipperary, Wexford, Wicklow.

Health officials say there are no further deaths related to the virus.

The total number of cases is 26,995, and the death toll remains at 1,774.