5 rescued after boat became tangled in lobster pots off Macamish

5 people have been rescued after their small vessel got into difficulty off the coast of Macamish yesterday evening.
The Lough Swilly RNLI were tasked to the scene shortly after 7pm by the Coast Guard after it was reported that the boat became tangled on lobster pots.
Lough Swilly RNLI assisted in freeing the boat and bringing it back to safety at Rathmullan pier.
