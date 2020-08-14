41 Covid 19 deaths reported in Donegal – CSO

There have been 1,519 deaths of people with Covid19, with a further 253 'probable' cases. The median age of those that died is 83.

41 people in Donegal have died with Covid - the median age was 85. There have been no deaths in Donegal of people with Covid over the last four months. The median age of those in Donegal with a confirmed test was 53.

Nationally, 105 people under the age of 65 have died with #Covid19. Of all those that died of all ages, the vast majority had underlying health conditions - almost 700 had at least two underlying health conditions.

The most common conditions being Chronic Heart Disease, Hypertension, Chronic liver disease, Chronic respiratory disease, Cancer/malignancy and Diabetes.