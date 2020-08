Two paddleboarders have been found clinging to a lobster pot after a miraculous rescue in Galway.

There was a major search after the 23-year-old woman and 17-year-old girl failed to return to shore last night.

They've now been found off the coast of Connemara, after being in the water for 15 hours.

They've been taken to Galway University Hospital, but Barry Heskin, from Galway RNLI, says they're well..............