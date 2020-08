Thousands of students in Northern Ireland will find out their A-level results later this morning - despite not sitting an exam.

They have been graded using calculated marks, while the teacher's assessment will account for 30 percent.

It comes after Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon admitted they "did not get it right" after handing out downgraded marks.

The UK's education minister Gavin Williamson says more on an appeals process will be announced next week: