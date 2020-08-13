Scenes at UK concert ‘not feasible’ on the ground

A Donegal sound engineer is warning over a potential rise in ticket prices for concerts and festivals if and when social distancing measures are put in place.

A picture of the first outdoor socially distanced gig in the UK was widely circulated online yesterday with concert goers placed in small groups on separate enclosed platforms.

The gig happened in Newcastle on Wednesday night with 2,500 people in attendance at £60 a ticket.

But local sound engineer Pete Rose says the event was sponsored by a multi billion pound company and in reality to roll out such equipment at events - big or small - simply would not be feasible.

He also says that the Government here needs to focus more on helping the entertainment industry recover: