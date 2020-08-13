Parentline says guidance on school testing is not quick enough

Guidance on Covid-19 testing for children is being published very late in the day ahead of their return to school, according to the head of Parentline.

The Acting Chief Medical Officer says it's virtually inevitable that clusters of coronavirus will emerge in schools when they return.

Dr Ronan Glynn revealed last night a programme of Covid testing for children is being developed, with specific guidance set to be given to parents next week.

Aileen Hickey, chief executive of Parentline, feels this is not giving parents enough time to prepare......