Green Party renews calls Donegal woodland scheme

The Green Party has renewed a call for the development of a band of woodland right across Donegal.

Michael White, who contested this year's General Election for the party, says the announcement this morning of a scheme to fund the creation of native woodland on public land could help make this a reality.

Mr White says while today's scheme is specifically geared towards public bodies, they also want to work

farmers and private companies in Donegal to plan a continuous, unbroken band of trees running from Ardara to Malin Head: