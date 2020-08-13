Farm families need equal access to Fair Deal scheme – IFA

The IFA is urging the government to follow through on a promise to ensure that farm families have more equal access to the Fair Deal scheme.

President Tim Cullinan says there has to be greater transparency in the cost of nursing home fees, but this must not impact the Government's commitment to introducing a three-year cap on productive farm assets.

Donegal Farm Family Chairperson Mabel Russell says this is particularly important as many people must leave the farm to work elsewhere, but in doing so, may compromise their loved ones' eligibility for the Fair Deal scheme.

She says these issues must be resolved as a matter of urgency: