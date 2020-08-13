Cowan available for Glens European tie after signing new deal

Keith Cowan will be playing European football with Glentoran later this month.

The Donegal man has signed a new contract with the Belfast club this week which means he will be available for the game against HB Torshavn of the Fareo Islands in the Europa League Qualifiers.

If they win that game, Scottish side Motherwell would be next in line.

Cowen joined Glentoran from Finn Harps at the end of last year and when soccer returned he helped the Glens to Irish Cup success which secured their place in Europe.