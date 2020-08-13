Covid-19 testing programme being developed for children

A programme of Covid-19 testing for children is being developed by public health officials, ahead of schools planned re-opening later this month.

The HSE and the National Public Health Emergency Team is working to give specific guidance to parents next week on when their children should be tested.

40 further Covid-19 cases have been confirmed, and 1 new death, with three quarters of cases in people under 45.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ronan Glynn says you can't avoid outbreaks occurring when schools reopen: