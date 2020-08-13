Calls for more prevention measures after HSE data breaches in Donegal

There are calls on the HSE to carry out an investigation into how data breaches have occurred in Donegal.

It comes as there were almost 30 HSE data breaches in the county last year with more than half taking place at Letterkenny University Hospital.

According to Freedom of Information figures obtained by transparency group Right to Know, breaches were also recorded in Donegal's Mental Health Services.

In one case, a page containing patient data was found in a local pub and returned to the hospital.

Member of the HSE Regional Health Forum Cllr Gerry McMonagle, who raised the issue previously, says more measures need to be put in place to ensure this doesn't happen again: