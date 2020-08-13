Bundoran lifeboat involved in Mullaghmore rescue

The volunteer crew of Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat was involved in the rescue of a woman who had fallen from cliffs at Mullaghmore Head in County Sligo.

On arriving on scene just before 2pm, the casualty was already being treated by ambulance and helicopter crew. An advanced paramedic member of the lifeboat crew also went ashore to assist, before the woman was airlifted to Sligo University Hospital.

On returning to the station, crew member Rory O’Connor said ‘the casualty was very lucky that she was spotted and that the alert was raised so quickly. We would remind anyone that if they see anyone in trouble on the coast to ring 999 or 112 and ask for the coast guard.