The Taoiseach says the British Prime Minister has a 'genuine desire' to do a Brexit deal by the end of the year.

The two leaders met in Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, today, for the first time since Micheál Martin became Taoiseach.

They discussed the impact of Covid-19 and relations between the two countries.

Micheál Martin says Boris Johnson wants to do a Brexit deal with the European Union before December...........