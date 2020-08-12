‘Unprecedented increase’ in demand for holiday homes in Donegal

The demand for property in Donegal is said to have increased dramatically despite the current climate.

There's reportedly an unprecedented increase in demand for the likes of two bedroom dwellings and holiday homes in the county.

Edel Quinn, owner of Edel Quinn properties in Donegal says with 80% of their current properties on the market now sale agreed, they are finding it difficult to find new place to show buyers.

Ms Quinn has set up a Facebook campaign urging homeowners who are thinking about selling their house to make contact with them: