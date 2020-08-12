Searches getting underway in Letterkenny for missing Omagh man

Searches are taking place for an Omagh man who has been missing from Ramelton since Friday.

Seamus McCarney was visiting the area with family and was last seen in Milford on Saturday morning at around 9.30am.

Gardai received a subsequent report of a possible sighting at Illistrin, on the outskirts of Letterkenny.

Efforts are getting underway today in Letterkenny and the surrounding area in a bid to trace Seamus's whereabouts with volunteers conducting searches and handing out flyers.

His sister, Alice McCarney made an emotional appeal for Seamus to come home on today's Nine till Noon Show:

He is described as being 5'9", with, with short brown hair and a beard, of medium build with brown eyes.

When last seen Seamus was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, black tracksuit top, black shoes and a black Nike peaked cap.

If you have any information or know Seamus' whereabouts - Please contact Milford Garda Station on 074 9153060