People urged to lobby for court sittings at Carndonagh

The Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District is urging people to lobby the OPW and the Court's Service in a bid to secure a quick return of court hearings to Carndonagh.

It's a year since the courthouse in Carndonagh closed pending repairs. a comprehensive study has been done, which concluded significant work was necessary.

Cllr Albert Doherty says he's concerned that any communications he has received from the Courts Service are highlighting the cost of the repairs, with no mention of the importance of the facility to the local community.

He says the new government needs to address the situation: