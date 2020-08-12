Pandemic leaves local post offices under threat

The current system as to how social welfare payments are being processed through post offices is not working, according to the Executive Member for Donegal on the Irish Postmasters Union.

While some payments have returned weekly since restrictions were lifted, the majority are still being paid every fortnight.

This is said to be leaving local post offices quiet one week and overwhelmed the next, with a knock on effect being felt by other nearby amenities due to a lack of footfall.

Many post offices in Donegal have already closed for good in recent years, and Fionnuala McBride says Covid-19 measures are leaving the remaining ones in a very vulnerable position: