Laura Feely named in Ireland’s Six Nation squad

Ballybofey’s Laura Feely has been named in the Ireland Women’s Squad for the rescheduled Women’s Six Nations games against Italy and France.

Head Coach Adam Griggs has named a squad of 36 to play in the remainder of the competition.

With the Six Nations postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions earlier this year Ireland will now host Italy in their rescheduled Round 4 fixture on the weekend of 24th October before concluding the delayed 2020 Championship with an away trip to France on the weekend of 31st October.

Feely featured as a replacement in the wins over Scotland and Wales and the defeat to England.