Lagan Harps 4 Milford Utd 1–Donegal Youth League

Lagan Harps youth team got their league campaign up and running with a 4-1 victory tonight over a stubborn Milford Utd in Manor.

Three goals in the first nine minutes set the boys up for their first 3 points.

Lagan got their 1st in the 4th minute after Josh Hay put in a good run down our left to square the ball to Dean Murray who then step to the side of the keeper before slotting the ball into the net.

The Lagan front 3 worked their socks off closing down everything in the Milford defence, getting their reward in the 7th minute when the won a free kick about 25 yards out.

Seimi Breslin stepped up to hit the free kick which the keeper spilled and Jack Byrne reacted quickest to double Lagans advantage.

The game seemed to have been out of reach for Milford in the 9th minute when Jack Canning's corner was neatly finished off by Josh Hay.

Milford pulled a goal back in the 63rd minute with some neat play down the left and a fine headed goal from Liam Donnelly from the resulting cross.

Milford had a lot of possession in the second period as the Lagan boys seemed to slow down and take their foot off the gas.

In the 72nd minute Darragh Rodgers rounded off the scoring with the goal of the night a 20yard pile driver.

Overall a good start for the Lagan boys with Jamie O'Leary putting in a Man of the Match performance.

Lagan are on the road next week to visit Letterkeny Rovers on Matchday Two while Milford host Drumkeen.