Irish Water accused of making empty promises to South Inishowen

Irish Water has been accused of focusing too much on servicing Letterkenny and neglecting other areas in Donegal.

It follows yet another major burst in south Inishowen yesterday which left thousands without water for a time.

Irish Water stated that the area may now be prioritised due to the recent high frequency of bursts but it may also come down to budget constraints.

But Cllr Paul Canning claims that the utility already gave reassurances that upgrade works would be carried out on a 4.5km trunk main at Burnfoot and it would be delivered by 2021.

Cllr Canning believes now that that was just an empty promise: