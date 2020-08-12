Government’s attitude towards Donegal Islands ‘made clear’

A Donegal Councillor says the attitude of the government to the Donegal's gaeltacht and islands has been made clear following the announcement of capital grants this week.

Minister Caroline Martin and Junior Minister have confirmed just over €279,000 for islands off Cork and €341,000 for islands off Mayo. Donegal's islands receive €79,500.

Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says Donegal County Council presented a comprehensive plan, much of which has been completely ignored.

He wants a meeting with Minister Martin to ask why Donegal's islands are getting so little........