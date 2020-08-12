Filligans planning to export jams and chutneys to the US

A Glenties-based company which produces jam, marmalade and chutney is preparing to export into the US market for the first time.

Filligans was established by Sarah and Philip Moss 33 years ago in the family kitchen, has continued to expand. Last year, with eight staff, they moved into a new premises in Glenties. Filligans currently make 60 different products.

Speaking to Ciaran O'Donnell on Highland Radio's Business Matters podcast, Director Willie Cremen said the future is bright................