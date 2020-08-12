Business Matters Ep 7 – Willie Cremen & Evelyn McGlynn

Business Matters Presenter Ciaran O'Donnell

In this week’s edition of Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell talks to Willie Cremen, a director of Filligans, the Glenties-based producers of jam, marmalade and chutney. Willie explains how the business, set up by Sarah and Philip Moss 33 years ago in the family kitchen, has continued to expand. Filligans currently make 60 different products.

Ciaran also catches up with Evelyn McGlynn, PRO of the Donegal Women in Business Network and owner of Evelyn McMarketing. Evelyn speaks about the support the not-for-profit peer group provides to its 200 members and stresses the importance in the Donegal Women in Business Network becoming an independent organisation.