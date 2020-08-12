Away Cup ties for North West sides

Finn Harps, Derry City and Sligo Rovers will all be on the road against First Division opposition in Round 2 of the FAI Cup.

Harps have been drawn away to Bray Wanderers, Derry will go to United Park to play Drogheda United and Sligo are in Dublin to face UCD.

Harps progressed to the next stage with 1-0 win over Pats at Finn Park last Monday while Derry and Sligo were two of the sides that were given a bye’s.

Cork City's reward for their last gasp win against Longford Town last night is a second round tie against holders Shamrock Rovers.

Rovers are at home in the only all-Premier Division tie in the round while Bohemians are the only other top-flight club with home advantage. The Gypsies will face Cabinteely.

Dundalk are away to Cobh Ramblers, Shelbourne will travel to Galway United and Wexford will go to Athlone Town.