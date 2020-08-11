“Significant” numbers of cases could be reported over next week

The Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 will meet later to discuss the recent spike in cases and outbreaks at meat processing plants.

It follows a warning from the National Public Health Emergency Team that a "significant" numbers of cases could be reported over the next week.

57 more have been confirmed, but no further deaths, while Ireland's incidence of cases per 100,000 people over the past two week is now higher than in the UK.

Thirty-one of last night's reported cases are associated with outbreaks or close contacts, while another eight are linked to community transmission.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn says there are going to be ups and downs over the next seven days: