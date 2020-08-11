Petition launched for upgrade to south Inishowen water supply

A petition has been launched, calling for an urgent upgrade to the south Inishowen water supply.

It follows a major pipe burst this morning which is currently affecting thousands of properties from Fahan, Burnfoot, Bridgend, Burt, Killea, Newtowncunningham, Buncrana and surrounding areas are all affected.

People are being asked to conserve water where possible with the supply expected to be restored to all areas by late afternoon.

Local Cllr Jack Murray says he created the petition because Irish Water have regularly stated that they that they don't receive enough complaints about the line:

You can sign the petition here:

https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/upgrade-the-south-inishowen-water-supply-2?fbclid=IwAR1FdBRcfoQcOc8sPjDZ1P1_4yt2eEFprha7Y8ZG9dvKTlF51GSsiU9k_kA