Over 8,000 Donegal people receiving Pandemic Unemployment Payment

Just over 262,000 people are receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment today, 8,100 of them in Donegal.

Nationally, the figure is down more than 12,100 on last week, a national fall of 56%. In Donegal, the fall is slightly higher at 64%.

More than 84 million euro in payments are being made today under the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

Figures from the Department of Social Protection show that nationally, the overall numbers have dropped 56 per cent since the peak on May 5th. In Donegal, the figure is just over 64%, with 8,100 people receiving the payment today, down from a high of 22,700 recipients.

Today's figure is down 400 on last week, with the department confirming that 300 people in Donegal have formally closed their accounts over the past seven days.

Meanwhile, 1,200 people in Donegal are receiving Enhanced Illness Benefit.