Medium term plan being devised to deal with Covid-19 increase

By
News Highland
-

The government is working on a new medium term plan for the country to deal with the coronavirus.

It was agreed at a meeting of the Cabinet's sub-committee on Covid 19 today.

It will meet again next week on how to maintain economic activity over the next 6 months while protecting people.

It was also agreed today to put a systematic testing system in place in nursing homes, direct provision centres and meat plants nationwide.

Meanwhile, An outbreak of Covid-19 has been identified at Naas General Hospital in County Kildare.

The virus has been detected on one major ward, but test results from patients have come back as negative.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR