Medium term plan being devised to deal with Covid-19 increase

The government is working on a new medium term plan for the country to deal with the coronavirus.

It was agreed at a meeting of the Cabinet's sub-committee on Covid 19 today.

It will meet again next week on how to maintain economic activity over the next 6 months while protecting people.

It was also agreed today to put a systematic testing system in place in nursing homes, direct provision centres and meat plants nationwide.

Meanwhile, An outbreak of Covid-19 has been identified at Naas General Hospital in County Kildare.

The virus has been detected on one major ward, but test results from patients have come back as negative.