Gardai & family increasingly concerned for missing Seamus McCarney

The family of an Omagh man who has been reported missing from Portsalon are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Seamus McCarney was last seen by Gardai on Friday afternoon in Milford and was heading in the direction of Ramelton on foot.

Gardai have received subsequent reports that the 24 year old was seen at Illistrin on the outskirts of Letterkenny later that evening.

Garda Niall Maguire has been giving a detailed description of Seamus and says Gardai are very keen to trace his whereabouts: