Garda warning over traffic mayhem at Donegal beauty spots

Gardai in Donegal have issued a warning that parked vehicles which are causing potential danger for other motorists will be towed away.

It follows traffic chaos at a number of beauty spots across the county over the last few weeks, with several narrow routes blocked.

In particular, the road to Murder Hole beach in North West Donegal experienced gridlock over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

Garda Niall Maguire says if cars are parked in such a manner, Gardai will have no other choice but to act accordingly: