Funding confirmed for The Battery in Rathmullan

Around €260,000 in Leader and Tomsr Trust funding has been secured for the restoration and conservation works on the Battery in Rathmullan.

It is envisaged that the necessary work will commence before the end of this month, and be completed by the end of March.

The funding will be used to restore loose block work, secure masonry walls, repair the chimney and cast iron rainwater system among other conservation works.

Mick McGlynn is Chairperson of Rathmullan - The Way Forward. He says the Battery is one of six facilities built by the English in the early 1800s to counter the threat from Napoleon.........