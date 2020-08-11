Entries still open for RunDonegal Women’s 5k

Entries remain open for the 2020 RunDonegal Women’s 5k - which is now being staged as a virtual event.

In light of last week’s government announcement that crowd restrictions of 200 remain in place for outdoor events, the RunDonegal Womens’ 5k will not be held in its traditional race format.

The event, which is in aid of the Bríd Carr fund, was originally due to take place in April at the Finn Valley Centre in Stranorlar and was subsequently postponed to August 23.

A record entry of around 850 has already signed up. Organisers remain hopeful of passing the magical 1,000 mark by the August 23 date.

To register online for the 2020 Virtual RunDonegal 5K Run/Walk, go to: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/rundonegal-womens-5k-2020-tickets-91854484235

“We want anyone who does the 5k distance to send in a picture, preferably wearing one of the 2020 RunDonegal Women’s 5k t-shirt,” RunDonegal Women’s 5k Chairperson Grace Boyle said.

“We are delighted with our entry so far and we would love to pass the 1,000 mark. It has been a difficult year for everyone involved in sport and this is a great way of staying active and contribute to a worthy cause. We are asking everyone to do their 5k and send their images into us. We have a record entry already in and now our next aim is to get a final push to take us over 1,000 entries.”

The Bríd Carr fund was chosen as the beneficiary again for the 2020 running of the popular event. Bríd Carr died from ovarian cancer in 2014, but her memory lives on - and last weekend around 40 of her friends and family took part in a 5k near Bríd’s homeplace at Malinmore, Glencolmcille.

The event has gone global this year with Judy Pateti (New York City), Trish Walsh (Chicago) and Eithna Cahill (Melbourne) among those who have already completed their 5k.

Other groups and individuals across Donegal and beyond will be encouraged to do likewise in the coming weeks ahead of the August 23 date.

A PhD student in Cork at the Cork Cancer Research Centre has had another year added onto her research work after benefitting from a scholarship part-funded by the Brid Carr Fund.

Ms Boyle said: “We are disappointed that circumstances mean we can’t have everyone in the one place for a big day for the 2020 RunDonegal Women’s 5k, but we still have a great chance to make this the most successful one yet.”

To register for the event, go to: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/rundonegal-womens-5k-2020-tickets-91854484235 and take part on the day.

To donate to the Bríd Carr Fund, go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Bridcarrfund