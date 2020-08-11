Donegal Youth League kicks into action this evening

The Donegal Youth League gets up and running on Tuesday evening and it promises to be an exciting season with six teams entered for the race to win the Dick Duffy Trophy.

There will be one round of five games to decide the top four before those who qualify then play each other home and away to decide the champions.

Lagan Harps host Milford Utd in the curtain raiser at Orchard Park at 7pm which will then be followed on Thursday evening when reigning champions Letterkenny Rovers open the defence of their title when visiting Swilly Rovers with kickoff at 715pm.

Youth League Fixtures

Tuesday

7pm

Lagan Harps v Milford Utd

Thursday 715pm

Swilly Rovers v Letterkenny Rovers