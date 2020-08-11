21 new confirmed cases in Donegal in past fortnight

The Acting Chief Medical Officer says the increase in Covid-19 cases isn't just confined to Kildare, Laois and Offaly, with 21 new cases confirmed in Donegal in the past fortnight.

The recent spike in coronavirus cases and its spread in meat processing plants will be the focus at a meeting of government ministers later.

It comes as public health officials warn a "significant" number of cases could be reported over the next 7 days.

57 more cases have been confirmed, while Ireland's incidence of cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks is higher than the UK.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ronan Glynn says its not just about the three counties where there is a localised lockdown in place: