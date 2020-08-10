Upgrade water works in south Donegal now complete

Irish Water, working in partnership with Donegal County Council, have confirmed that works to improve drinking water supply and quality in the Ballintra area have been completed.

The works were temporarily stopped in response to the COVID-19 crisis, but the project was completed early in August.

The water mains replacement works involved the decommissioning and replacement of around 300 metres of cast iron water mains with modern, high density polyethylene pipes.

The works were undertaken along Ballintra Main Street to improve drinking water supply, quality and water pressure in the area.

New water service connections were also layed from the public water main to customers' property boundaries to connect them to the water supply.

This was part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme. The delivery means investment of over €500 million between 2017 and 2021 to reduce leakage and replace old pipes on the water network

Irish Water have thanked customers and businesses for their patience while works were carried out.