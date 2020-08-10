Traffic chaos at not so ‘secret’ waterfall

Major health and safety concerns have been raised over a big increase in visitors to a secret waterfall in south west Donegal.

The waterfall is off the beaten track in a rural location between Kilcar and Killybegs and has been attracting a large number of people to the area.

It had been relatively under the radar but in more recent times now features as a pinpoint on Google maps.

But Local Cllr Niamh Kennedy says there is little to no room to park with the narrow route experiencing complete gridlock at the weekend.

Cllr Kennedy says efforts must be made to address issues there as a matter of urgency: