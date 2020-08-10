Reopening work well underway at LYIT

Further reassurances have been given that the Letterkenny Institute of Technology will be able to reopen doors safety at the end of next month.

New guidelines on how third level institutions are to operate going forward have been released and President of the LYIT Paul Hannigan says they are confident that it's a good roadmap to move forward with.

One of the key aims for the LYIT is to have more than a 50% face to face contact, particularly for first years and lecturers.

Mr Hannigan says a lot of the work has already been done: